Finnish Navy Delegation Arrives In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa and Finnish Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Tuomas Tiilikainen have discussed the priority areas of bilateral military cooperation in Odesa.

The Ukrainian Navy announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"In Odesa, the Ukrainian Navy commander held a meeting with representatives of the Finnish Navy, led by the commander of the Finnish Navy," the post reads.

Neizhpapa informed members of the Finnish delegation about the current security situation in southern Ukraine and in the Azov and Black Sea region, as well as the results of and prospects for using the forces and assets of the Ukrainian Navy in the war against Russia.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current naval operations, ways to strengthen the Ukrainian Navy's capabilities, as well as the priority areas of bilateral military cooperation between the two countries' navies. Representatives of the Ukrainian Navy also shared with the guests the latest combat experience gained during the war.

After the official meeting, the commanders of the two countries' countries honored the heroic feat of Ukrainian defenders by lighting candles near the memorial sign to the fallen service members.

On the same day, Ukrainian military sailors familiarized their foreign partners with the peculiarities of the use of combat boats of the Ukrainian Navy in the war with the Russian Federation.

Neizhpapa also thanked the Finnish people for their support and assistance, especially the assistance aimed at developing the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy.