Breaking Gold stock News: Getchell gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) Provides Update on the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Breaking stock News: Getchell Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) Provides Update on the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV





VANCOUVER, BC - September 26, 2024 (Investorideas Newswire) Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH ) (OTCQB: GGLDF ) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Following the recent publishing of the Fondaway Canyon 2024 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("2024 MRE") (see Company news release dated September 11, 2024), that noted a significant increase from the previous iteration, the resource model was provided to Forte Dynamics, Inc., of Fort Collins, Colorado ("Forte Dynamics") to incorporate into a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"). In order to vet the resource model and the setting of the mining operation considered for the PEA, a site visit is required to be conducted by engineers from Forte Dynamics.

During the week of September 16, 2024, a detailed tour of the project site was carried out, and a series of drill holes were reviewed. The objective of the site tour was for the engineers to obtain a firsthand perspective of the geographical, geological, structural, and mineralization setting. The objective of the core review was to gain a further understanding of the geology and mineralization; all in support of the mine and processing plant designs to be integrated in the PEA.

Figure 1: (left) President Mike Sieb reviewing drill core; and (right) Fondaway Canyon looking NE (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

In conjunction, Forte Analytical, Inc., of Fort Collins, Colorado is conducting metallurgical studies on the mineralized host rock to determine an optimized processing pathway for the Fondaway Canyon gold project that will underpin the process plant design in the PEA. These studies are ongoing and the completion of the PEA is scheduled for this Fall.

A video presentation on the Fondaway Canyon gold project and the 2024 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate can be accessed through the following link: Video Presentation 2024 Updated MRE

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., is non-independent and the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in the news release.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource, and the high-grade Star (Cu-Au-Ag) projects.

For further information please visit the Company's website at or contact the Company at ....

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and execution of exploration or development at the Dixie Comstock Mine. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

