M.R. Merris' So Far A Life Explained In Verse

BENICIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In So Far, M.R. Merris invites readers to journey alongside him through the highs and lows of four decades of living. This collection of poems captures the essence of a life filled with struggle, hope, and hard-won wisdom. Each verse reflects the raw and sometimes painful beauty found in the everyday, with words that speak directly to the heart.From navigating the seas as a merchant seaman to battling personal demons, Merris' life experiences shape each poem. His work offers readers a glimpse into his world-a world where faith, love, and resilience are constant companions. Written over forty years, So Far is both a reflection on the past and a celebration of the human spirit's ability to endure.Merris' preface reflects his amazement at rediscovering poems written in his youth. He marvels at the strength and insight these pieces hold, attributing their survival to a divine hand that safeguarded them through the years. Whether speaking of love lost, spiritual awakening, or the quiet moments in between, So Far is a testament to the power of poetry as both a refuge and a revelation.Merris, who began writing as a teenager, has lived through his fair share of hardships-addiction, homelessness, and a heart attack among them. Yet, through it all, he has never stopped writing. Now, as a sober man working toward becoming an alcohol and drug counselor, he continues to use his experiences to guide others on their own journeys.With So Far, Merris doesn't just offer poetry, he offers a piece of his soul. The collection is now available, offering readers the chance to explore a life expressed through heartfelt, moving verses that will leave a lasting impression.Amazon

