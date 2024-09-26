EQS-News: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Financing

aconnic AG announces the closing of capital increase

aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6, WKN A0LBKW)), Munich, announces the closing of the increase in share capital by 1,000,000.00 EUR following the exercise of a conversion option on a convertible bond. The capital increase has been successfully completed by entry in the commercial register. The company's share capital now amounts to 16,240,000.00 EUR. As from aconnic AG already announced on July 12, 2024, aconnic has carried out the capital increase to strengthen its capital base by converting debt into equity.



From an existing convertible bond with a volume of 3.0 mn EUR a partial liability of 1.0 mn EUR has been converted into equity by issuing 1,000,000 new shares with a notional nominal value of 1.00 EUR per share through a contribution in kind. The new share capital amounts to 16,240,000.00 EUR. Admission of the new shares to public trading will be applied.

About aconnic AG aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products for customers to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capturing and bioenergy. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006 and generated a revenue of ca. 73 mn EUR in 2023, with a growth of around 45 %.

