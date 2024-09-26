Charisma Masterclass® Expands To The UK In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Discover the secret to leadership success with the Charisma Masterclass®. Launching in the UK in 2025, workshops helping leaders unlock their full potential.
Our workshops are designed to unlock this hidden potential, equipping leaders with the tools they need to thrive in today's fast-paced business world”
- Richard Reid, founder of Pinnacle Wellbeing PlusLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pinnacle Wellbeing Plus , founded by acclaimed organizational psychologist Richard Reid, is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive Charisma Masterclass® workshops for ambitious leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives looking to enhance their presence and influence in the UK.
The Masterclass, kicking off in early 2025, will empower participants to refine their leadership skills, build authentic connections, and unlock their full potential through the development of charisma.
Charisma is more than charm – it's the ability to captivate, persuade, and inspire others. The Charisma Masterclass® offers a comprehensive and personalized approach to help business professionals stand out.
Through workshops and one-on-one coaching, participants will gain invaluable skills, including effective communication, emotional intelligence, public speaking, body language mastery, and voice coaching. Designed to offer immediate benefits, the training ensures participants can drive personal and professional success from day one.
“We believe charisma is the secret ingredient of the world's most successful leaders. Our workshops are designed to unlock this hidden potential, equipping leaders with the tools they need to thrive in today's fast-paced business world,” says Richard Reid, founder of Pinnacle Wellbeing Plus.
Upcoming Workshops in the UK for 2025
Workshops are scheduled in several major cities across the UK, providing participants the opportunity to attend the program in a dynamic and interactive environment:
February: London, Manchester, Birmingham
April: Edinburgh, Glasgow, London
September: Cardiff, Bristol, London
November: Liverpool, Leeds, London
The Charisma Masterclass® is ideal for business professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs who want to refine their leadership abilities, enhance their social confidence, and inspire positive change in their personal and professional lives.
Founder
Pinnacle Wellbeing Plus
