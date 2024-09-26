Containerboard Market Size Expected To Reach USD 203.74 Bn By 2033

Ottawa, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global containerboard market size was USD 154.13 billion in 2023 and is predicted to increase from USD 158.49 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 203.74 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. The market is expected to be driven by rising demand for packaging materials that are lightweight and sustainable.



Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of the Containerboard Market



The containerboard market size growth projected from USD 162.98 billion (2025) to USD 187.38 billion (2030).

Demand for packed food due to changing life-styles is the major factor that drives the market.

North America to perceive growth in packed food deliveries.

Aside from industrial and food and beverages, pharmaceutical sector is anticipating growth in upcoming years. Plastic packaging will be a challenge for the containerboard market.



Market Overview

Containerboard's Reduced Waste Increases the Market Demand

The containerboard market revolves around the transportation and protection of products due to its properties which are strength, efficiency and durability. Along with maintaining the integrity of products, achieving sustainability through recycled paper and reduced waste are the leading objectives of the market. The environmental awareness among the consumers and cost-effective preferences have increased the need for bio-degradable packaging and the consequences demands paper solution, that is, containerboards.

Each sector has its own unique way of packaging, given the reason they want to present their product aesthetically enhancing its perception and also want to ensure its preservation and protections using eco-friendly packaging material . Containerboard market offers it to them, and this increases the demand of the market.

Driver

Environmental Consciousness and E-commerce Increased the Consumer Market

Environmental consciousness has interconnected many factors together which are the food and beverage market, industrial and global market, pharmaceutical market and all these market use material for packaging their products which should be environmentally sustainable. Here comes the utilization of containerboards which are 100% recyclable, according to GREIF Inc, will give rise to circular economy due to its regenerative and restorative packaging properties. The company aims at minimizing waste and maximizing resources.

E-commerce is also another driving factor for the demand of safety and to maintain the product quality during shipping process. Here, e-commerce is the result circular economies which gave rise to global market, in return heightened the demand for packaged food products.

Restraint

Expensive Raw Material and Energy Resources Hinder the Market Growth

The containerboard material which is made from made from a combination of paper pulp, recycled paper, and other materials is product of trees and excessive reliance on this can lead to environmental hazards and deforestation. The electricity sources need water and excessive consumption of water will lead to water problems, in general, scarcity. Although the purchase of containerboard seems cost-effective and eco-friendly to the common consumer, the import and export of raw materials like pulp, recycled paper are expensive and this increases the cost expenditure of the containerboard market.

Apart from this, opposite alternative packaging materials are the intense competitive hindrances for the paper packaging market . The materials like plastic and aluminium are the competitors where the price and profit margins are getting affected. Government regulations and shifts in economic market will also be a hindrance for the containerboard market.

AI Integration

Improvisation of the Containerboard Market with the Help of AI Innovations

AI has improved the market by developing new designs and enhancing every feature of the market, be it the properties or shipping. It can create new products analysing their weight, and requirement of the material due to the growing demand for smaller design packaging which will need less space and shipping fees. It can also analyse the consumer preference and based on that, can innovate product which will be cost-effective. Apart from this, AI can analyse the supply chain and predict the outcomes of leading consumers and leading regions as well.

Along with material quality assessment, defects can be recognized easily with AI algorithms. In addition, it can keep track of consumer preferences and analyses features to enhance consumer satisfaction. Major factor like the sustainability of the packaging material can be analysed with the help of AI technology. The remarkable innovation in AI technologies will provide multiple opportunities to the leading market players to expand the containerboard market.

Opportunity

Circularity and Sustainability of Packaging will Act as an Opportunity

The shift on usage of waste material will not lessen the versatility of the packaging, but in fact, highlight the recycling and reusing properties of the market which will increase the rate of consumer market. The eco-friendly and sustainability demand has paved a path for the market to use materials like recycled papers, biodegradable materials and other environment-based materials. The e-commerce growth, food and beverage industry, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are the groundbreaking factors which presents multiple opportunities for the containerboard market due to their demanding factors which are customized packaging of products and shipping with cost-effective features. All these sectors which are influenced by the sustainable drive will boost the demand of packaging market .

The utilization of the reusing and recycling material creates a circular loop which is advantageous for the market as the waste of one's product becomes the input of other. Although the factors are minor, other services which add value to the packaging include providing packaging according to customer preferences and design, development and testing of the material also create opportunity for the market. Utilization of all the factors by the leading companies will rise the containerboard market.

Regional Insights

North America: Sustainability and Expanding E-commerce Sector

North America is the leading region for the containerboard market. The market in this region is driven by sustainability, food and beverage sector, customized packaging production, and the emerging e-commerce sector. Countries like United States, Canada, and Mexico are leading contributors in the containerboard market.

In February 2024, Cascades, a Canada-based packaging company has announced a strategic operational realignment, which followed the recent move, wherein the strategic investments were made by the company in its Bear Island mill. With the equipment set for a shutdown, the company was charged with an environmental obligation charge of $61m in 2023 financial results.

Europe has established itself as the mature market with its focus on sustainability and packaging solutions, given the reason it has developed infrastructure as its support system. In addition, circular economy and consumer preferences leaning towards eco-friendly products are the driving factors of the region. Countries like Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Spain are the leading contributors in the containerboard market.

In May 2022, Smurfit Kappa, a Germany-based company, was able to gain Vegan Society Certification because of its Markham Vale site in UK, which produces products made with paper, glue, starch and ink, has marked a milestone of 60,000 products registered with the Vegan Society trademark scheme.

Asia-Pacific is the remarked the fastest-growing region. The growing economy has increased the incomes of the consumers which, in result, has surged the rise of e-commerce sector. The rising urbanization and a focus on the sustainable solutions is the goal of the region. Countries like India, China, Japan, south Korea and Australia are the leading contributors in the containerboard market.

In November 2022, Oji Holdings Corporation, Japan-based company, had hold its competitive position despite weaker demand for the paper packaging and stated that it had perceived a trend which moved from plastic packaging to paper packaging due to forest resources and renewable material.

Recent Developments: