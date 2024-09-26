CELLTREAT® Scientific Products Expands Operations To New Central Distribution Hub In Ayer, Massachusetts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strategic relocation supports company's accelerated growth and operational efficiency

CELLTREAT® Scientific Products, a leading and distributor of high-quality laboratory plastic consumables, today announced its move to a 113,000 square-foot facility in Ayer, Massachusetts. The new facility, located at 3 Nemco Way, will serve as both the company's central distribution hub and its corporate headquarters.

The state-of-the-art building consolidates the company's offices and warehouses into one central location and will enable CELLTREAT to enhance customer service, streamline operations and accommodate a growing product line. The larger space allows the company to expand on-site inventory, increase the speed of order fulfillment and implement innovative logistics.

The new CELLTREAT® facility will serve as both the company's central distribution hub and its corporate headquarters.

"We are excited to have our Massachusetts operations and warehouses together under one roof," said Richard Happell, President of CELLTREAT. "As an industry leader in laboratory plastics, we look forward to serving our growing customer base with even greater efficiency by having customer support, administrative offices and our research and development teams together in one centralized location."

The relocation is another milestone in CELLTREAT's history of growth. In 2022, the company acquired VistaLab Technologies, a move that offered customers more solutions to advance their research in product development and innovation. By combining CELLTREAT's three Massachusetts locations into one larger space, the company will be able to serve customers even more proficiently to meet the evolving needs of its global customer base.

Ayer Town Manager Robert Pontbriand expressed his enthusiasm for CELLTREAT's arrival in the community. "We're thrilled to welcome CELLTREAT to Ayer," he noted. "Our town is built on a foundation of hard work, innovation, and a spirit of growth - values that align perfectly with the businesses that choose to locate in our community. We look forward to supporting CELLTREAT's continued success as they begin their next chapter with us."

About CELLTREAT Scientific Products

CELLTREAT Scientific Products is a trusted provider of laboratory plasticware, including serological pipets, cryogenic vials, and micro tubes. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, CELLTREAT continues to revolutionize the industry by offering superior products and exceptional service. VistaLab Technologies, acquired by CELLTREAT in 2022, is a wholly owned subsidiary.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors. CELLTREAT undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

