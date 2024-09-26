Azerbaijan Showcases Business Tourism In Riyadh
Azerbaijan's business tourism potential is being introduced at
the "Kingdom Business & Luxury travel Congress," held from
September 25-26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Azerbaijan Tourism
Bureau (ATB), under the State Tourism Agency, is representing the
country as a "silver partner" at the event,
Azernews reports.
The ATB's participation aims to promote Azerbaijan as a premier
destination for business tourism and to attract more industry
representatives to the country. During B2B meetings with leading
experts and agencies in Saudi Arabia's business tourism sector, the
ATB provided detailed information on Azerbaijan's infrastructure
for organizing business events and highlighted the overall tourism
potential of the country.
The main objectives of Azerbaijan's participation in the event
include showcasing its capabilities as a global destination for
business events, identifying potential partners and events, and
expanding research activities to better position the country on the
international stage.
In the first eight months of this year, 76,861 visitors from
Saudi Arabia traveled to Azerbaijan, marking a 31% increase
compared to the same period last year.
