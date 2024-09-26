Azerbaijan Showcases Business Tourism In Riyadh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's business potential is being introduced at the "Kingdom Business & Luxury Congress," held from September 25-26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau (ATB), under the State Tourism Agency, is representing the country as a "silver partner" at the event, Azernews reports.

The ATB's participation aims to promote Azerbaijan as a premier destination for business tourism and to attract more industry representatives to the country. During B2B meetings with leading experts and agencies in Saudi Arabia's business tourism sector, the ATB provided detailed information on Azerbaijan's infrastructure for organizing business events and highlighted the overall tourism potential of the country.

The main objectives of Azerbaijan's participation in the event include showcasing its capabilities as a global destination for business events, identifying potential partners and events, and expanding research activities to better position the country on the international stage.

In the first eight months of this year, 76,861 visitors from Saudi Arabia traveled to Azerbaijan, marking a 31% increase compared to the same period last year.