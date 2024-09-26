ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 TICKETS NOW ON SALE

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 25 September 2024: Tickets for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 are officially on sale, offering cricket fans the chance to witness the world’s top cricketers in action from 3 to 20 October. With 23 matches across two venues in Dubai and Sharjah, the event promises to be an unforgettable experience as 10 teams battle it out for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.



Tickets have been priced with accessibility in mind, starting from just 5 AED, while premium seating options are available at 40 AED. For double-header match days, a single ticket grants access to both games.

The World Cup promises to entertain and inspire a new generation of cricket fans with entry for everyone under the age of 18 free of charge. Tickets can be purchased online via the official website.



For added convenience, kiosks will also be available at both Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium for offline ticket purchases. More information on when these will be open will be available here.



Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on fast-paced cricket and pulsating entertainment. The opening match day double header on Thursday 3 October at Sharjah Cricket Stadium sees Bangladesh face Scotland followed by Pakistan against Sri Lanka.



The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will see 10 nations including reigning champions Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies competing to be crowned champions on 20 October.



Excitement has been building in the UAE with a spectacular laser show at the iconic Burj Khalifa, launch of the World Cup marketing campaign and event song, ‘Whatever it Takes.’



ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “It is exciting to announce that ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 tickets are now on sale. The diversity of the United Arab Emirates means every team will have ‘home’ support and we encourage all fans to buy tickets and experience the entertainment that comes with T20 cricket. This World Cup promises to inspire a new generation of cricket fans and tickets have been extremely accessibly priced starting from 5 AED and free of charge for those under the age of 18.”





