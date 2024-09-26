Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation at AIIB Meeting

(MENAFN) Iranian official Hemmati met with Chinese official Fo’an on the sidelines of the 9th ministerial meeting of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) members in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, as reported by IRNA.



The two officials discussed cooperation within the AIIB and addressed key issues related to bilateral relations, particularly the follow-up on previous agreements. They also talked about convening the Joint Economic Committee meeting of the two countries in the near future.

During the meeting, the ministers underscored their commitment to the serious and deeper implementation of the comprehensive long-term strategic plan established between Iran and China, emphasizing that this focus will continue until tangible results are achieved.



Iran and China officially signed a 25-year comprehensive cooperation document in March 2021, between Iran’s former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. In December 2022, the two nations finalized 16 memorandums of understanding (MOU) under this strategic framework during a summit in Tehran, attended by Iran’s former First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and China’s Vice Premier Hu Chunhua.



