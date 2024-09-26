Rick Michelman To Discuss Michelman's Sustainable Packaging Solutions At Speciality Films And Flex Pack Global Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Michelman, President & CEO of Michelman, will conduct a presentation at the Summit entitled The Role of Coatings in Achieving Sustainable Packaging Design.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michelman will demonstrate its leadership position in the development of sustainable packaging solutions at the 11th Speciality Films and Flexible Packaging Global Summit. The company's water-based coatings impart critical functionality such as water, oil, and grease resistance, oxygen and moisture vapor transmission control, heat seal, and print receptivity directly to paper and film substrates. This enables the creation of packaging structures that can be recyclable, compostable, and lighter weight, helping brands transition packaging from film to paper or move to recyclable mono-material film structures while continuing to meet demanding performance, regulatory, and food contact requirements.

Dr. Rick Michelman, President & CEO of Michelman, will conduct a presentation at the Summit entitled The Role of Coatings in Achieving Sustainable Packaging Design. Dr. Michelman commented, "The packaging industry is in a period of rapid change caused by evolving megatrends and a heightened focus on sustainability. Legislation, brand commitments, and consumer sentiment are driving the transition to more sustainable packaging. Every market segment is impacted–but each industry looks at sustainability from a different angle, and each segment has unique material challenges and performance needs. Water-based coatings can enhance the performance of many materials to meet challenging application requirements." In his presentation, Dr. Michelman will delve into topics including multiple paths taken to produce recyclable packaging, compostable end-of-life requirements, alternative packaging solutions enabled by the next generation of bio-based coatings, and how collaboration can accelerate the pace of innovation and allow companies to quickly pivot to meet new market needs.

Also highlighted will be the Michelman Innovation Centre for Coatings (MICC) , located at Michelman's Mumbai offices. The MICC is a sustainable packaging incubator strategically designed to serve the needs of India and its surrounding markets, allowing for fast, efficient development of sustainable packaging solutions.

To learn more about how Michelman is helping its customers develop sustainable packaging solutions, visit the 11th Speciality Films and Flexible Packaging Global Summit held September 30-Oct 1, 2024, at the Reliance Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India. Please visit Michelman at Stall J13.



About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

