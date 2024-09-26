X3 Holdings Enters High-Growth Digital Game Market With Strategic Acquisition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG ) ("X3 Holdings" or the "Company"), a global provider of digital solutions and services across diverse industries, is pleased to announce that the Company is in the process of acquiring Xpic Games Co., Ltd. ("Xpic Games"), an innovative game development and service company, marking a significant move into the high-growth game service industry. This reflects the Company's commitment to tapping into one of the fastest-growing sectors in entertainment.

Xpic Games is led by a highly experienced team with a proven track record of producing popular and engaging titles for both mobile and PC platforms. Xpic Games' expertise spans game design and development, as well as publishing and game services, enabling the efficient development and launch of popular titles that resonate with global gamer communities.

This acquisition offers X3 Holdings a valuable opportunity to leverage Xpic Games' capabilities and expand the Company's presence in digital game entertainment, accelerating growth in this dynamic market. Xpic Games' proprietary AI-integrated development and operations platform further enhances the efficient creation of top-quality games across various genres.

Xpic Games has established strategic partnerships with leading publishing and distribution channels in key target markets, providing broad access to diverse gamer communities. Its integrated business model, encompassing design, development, publishing, and other services, has demonstrated an exceptional ability to monitor market trends and adapt swiftly, utilizing advanced AI and data-driven strategies to optimize game launches and achieve profitability.

This acquisition is particularly timely, as global interest in digital gaming experiences continues to rise, fueled by the recent surge in popularity of titles such as Black Myth: Wukong.

Stewart Lor, CEO of X3 Holdings, commented, "This acquisition allows X3 Holdings to tap into the expertise of an innovative team in mobile and PC games. We believe this move will accelerate our expansion into digital entertainment and is poised to drive substantial growth for the Company, with projected net profits expected to exceed $5 million within the next two years."

About X3 Holdings

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG ) is a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries. The Company is operating across diversified business segments in digital technologies, cryptomining operations, renewable energy and agriculture technologies. X3 Holdings is headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries and operations globally. For additional information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets that the Company operates and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Investor Relations

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE X3 Holdings Co., Ltd.

