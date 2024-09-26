Ukraine wants Modi to assist conduct peace agreement

(MENAFN) Ukraine has identified India, under Prime Narendra Modi, as a key potential mediator for a peace agreement with Russia that Kiev believes it can accept. A senior Ukrainian official expressed this perspective to Politico, highlighting that since Modi's visits to both Russia and Ukraine to discuss the ongoing conflict, there has been a growing sentiment in Ukraine to view New Delhi as a suitable intermediary for negotiations with Moscow.



This report follows a recent meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Modi during the United Nation's ‘Summit of the Future’ in New York. Their relationship has developed through multiple encounters, including discussions at the G7 Summit in Italy in June and in Kiev last month, shortly after Modi's visit to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Zelensky's previous criticism of Modi's trip to Moscow, which he described as a setback for peace efforts, had strained relations, prompting a formal complaint from New Delhi. In response, the Indian government summoned the Ukrainian envoy to address the remarks.



Zelensky further suggested that India could host the next peace summit, contingent on its agreement to the communique from a previous summit in Switzerland held in June. Although the Indian delegation participated in that summit, it refrained from endorsing the final document, citing its exclusion of Russia as a crucial factor for any serious peace initiative.



The evolving dynamics between Ukraine and India signify a strategic pivot for Ukraine in its efforts to seek diplomatic avenues to resolve the conflict with Russia, emphasizing the importance of India’s role in the broader geopolitical landscape.

