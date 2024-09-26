Greenline Partners With Sterlite Copper To Enhance Sustainable Logistics

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, a key player in Essar's Green Mobility initiative, has announced its partnership with Sterlite Copper, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, to advance the deployment of its liquefied natural (LNG) powered and further decarbonise Sterlite Copper's operations.

The partnership was initiated with the flag-off of trucks at Vedanta's Sterlite Copper in Silvassa. These LNG vehicles will be transporting finished goods to the northern region, utilising a reverse logistics model. GreenLine's LNG trucks, capable of carrying a 40-tonne payload and travelling up to 1,200 kilometres on a single tank, will enhance logistics efficiency while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Commenting on the partnership, Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd said, "Our partnership with Sterlite Copper marks an important milestone in our commitment to sustainable logistics. By integrating our LNG technology into their operations, we not only enhance our service offerings but also set a standard for decarbonisation in the transportation sector. Together, we are taking significant steps towards a cleaner, greener future."

This collaboration highlights GreenLine's dedication to leading the charge in decarbonising India's transportation and logistics sector, driving innovation and sustainability across its operations.

GreenLine serves a diverse range of industries including Cement, Steel, Metals and Mining, FMCG, Express Cargo, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, and Consumer Goods.

GreenLine's LNG-powered trucks reduce CO2 emissions by up to 30 per cent and significantly lower other emissions compared to traditional diesel trucks. To date, the company's fleet has travelled over 22 million kilometres, resulting in a reduction of 6,000 tonnes of emissions.

GreenLine Mobility Solutions Limited (previously known as Green Planet Logistics Pvt Ltd) is partnering in the carbon neutrality mission of conscious corporates by enabling them to decarbonise their heavy trucking through a switch to an LNG-powered heavy truck fleet. GreenLine has exclusive collaborations and deep tech integrations for LNG refuelling stations as well as for LNG-powered trucks. This wired ecosystem enables GreenLine to deliver cleaner, effective, and efficient green mobility solutions to customers in any part of the country.