GCC Businessmen Set To Operate In Alat Free Economic Zone
Date
9/26/2024 7:09:56 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Businessmen from the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC) will operate in the Alat Free Economic Zone.
Sheikh Faisal Bin Abdullah Al-Rawas, Chairman of the Federation
of Chambers of Commerce (FGCCC), made this statement to
journalists, Azernews reports.
He noted that they visited Alat free Economic Zone and observed
the opportunities available there: "We received positive reactions
from businessmen in the GCC countries, and investments will be made
soon. Azerbaijan is a very important country as a strategic
logistics center. Its location at the intersection of many
international corridors makes cooperation even more
significant."
The GCC official pointed out that trade with Azerbaijan has more
than doubled in the last two years, and this growth is expected to
be sustainable.
According to him, companies in the food safety, logistics, and
industrial sectors of the GCC countries are interested in investing
in Azerbaijan.
MENAFN26092024000195011045ID1108718345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.