Thirteen Shahed Drones Shot Down In Sumy Region
9/26/2024 2:17:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense units shot down 13 Shahed strike drones in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region overnight into Thursday, September 26.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Tonight, on September 26, in the sky over the Sumy region, our air defense soldiers shot down 13 enemy Shaheds," the post reads.
Explosions were also heard in Kyiv during a drone attack on the Ukrainian capital.
Falling fragments of enemy attack drones sparked a fire in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district.
