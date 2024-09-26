Thirteen Shahed Drones Shot Down In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense units shot down 13 Shahed strike drones in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region overnight into Thursday, September 26.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Tonight, on September 26, in the sky over the Sumy region, our air defense shot down 13 enemy Shaheds," the post reads.

Shahed drone attack on Kyiv: Falling debris sparks fire in residential building

Explosions were also heard in Kyiv during a drone attack on the Ukrainian capital.

Falling fragments of enemy attack drones sparked a fire in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district.