Seven Wounded As Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Overnight
9/26/2024 2:17:20 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia with glide bombs overnight, wounding seven people, including a 14-year-old boy.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Seven people were wounded in the overnight shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Four women, two men and a 14-year-old boy were injured," Fedorov wrote.
The Police added that on September 25, between 22:55 and 23:14, the invaders carried out five airstrikes (likely using glide bombs) against the regional center and the Zaporizhzhia district.
One strike damaged an apartment building.
Another bomb landed near a private house in one of the city's districts. Nearby homes and vehicles were damaged. Police officers, bomb disposal experts, police paramedics, rescuers and other specialist services of the city are working at the scene.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
