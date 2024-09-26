Netanyahu's War To End All Wars

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Israel's Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, having rejected a US-initiated Gaza ceasefire and calls from Western allies to avoid a wider Middle East war, has put into motion his own more bellicose plan: to secure Israeli military dominance in the region he feels has slipped away.

Netanyahu considers Hamas's military defeat a first step toward closing loopholes left over from the conclusion of past wars that, in his mind, guaranteed future ones. The Israeli leader clearly wants only decisive victories.

Beyond the military and destruction of Hamas, Netanyahu's wider goals are to:

Eliminate armed opposition in the West Bank and dismantle the Palestinian Authority that governs parts of the territory.

Erase the ability of Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim army and political party in Lebanon, to threaten Israel militarily.

Undermine Iran's leadership of the anti-Israel“Axis of Resistance,” which includes not only Hezbollah but also Syria and Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Shiite Muslim organization that has been blocking ship traffic in the Red Sea that leads to the Suez Canal.

Put an end to the“two-state solution,” a peace formula long promoted by the United States that would grant Palestinian sovereignty over the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Netanyahu's vision is an updated version of goals set by the late Ariel Sharon, an Israeli army general and bellicose one-term prime minister late in the 20th century.

Numerous protests have broken out in Israel against Netanyahu's management of the Gaza war-but only in regard to arranging a ceasefire with Hamas to secure the release of about 100 hostages held in Gaza. His broader objectives have incited wide support and almost no domestic opposition.

“Even if an opposition party came to power, Israel's strategic position is unlikely to be dramatically altered,” said Hugh Lovatt, a senior researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank based in Washington.

“While Netanyahu's departure could open the possibility of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and perhaps a less confrontational approach towards the Palestinian Authority, no major Israeli Jewish political party is currently advocating for a two-state solution or an end to Israel's illegal settlement project.”

Here are the outlines of Netanyahu's plans:

Pacifying Gaza

Hamas initiated the Gaza war when it raided a set of Israeli communities and killed more than 1,200 civilians. Israel retaliated with massive bombing from the air and infantry ground assaults. The toll on Palestinian life has been heavy.

Gaza medical officials have reported more than 40,0000 deaths, including thousands of women and children. Hamas offers no statistics on military casualties.

More than two million Gaza residents have been displaced from their neighborhoods into makeshift tent camps. Camps and other refuges have in turn been subject to assaults, forcing the internal refugees to flee again.

International aid agencies estimate that at least 70% of residential housing in Gaza has been severely damaged, along with numerous schools, businesses and hospitals.

More than 40 million tons of debris are strewn across the enclave–enough to fill dump trucks lined up from New York City to Singapore, according to Bloomberg, the US-based financial news agency.

Israeli military officials have declared victory. Hamas can no longer mount“significant resistance”

to Israeli forces from there, officials said last week. Intelligence officers nonetheless cautioned that armed remnants continue to operate as“a terror group and a guerrilla group.”

Efforts to ensure Israel's permanent physical control of Gaza is underway. Israel is constructing a limited reoccupation of the area. The project is meant to close loopholes in the efforts by Sharon to subdue Gaza resistance.

Sharon was prime minister from 2001 to 2006, and in 2005 decided to abandon the coastal enclave, raze 21 settlements there and send 8,000 Israeli citizens home.

It was the end of a troublesome occupation that began in 1967 during the Six Day War. He considered that fence around the land borders and an off-shore naval blockade sufficient defense.

October 7, 2023, shattered that notion. Netanyahu has embarked on a pared-down reoccupation. Inside Gaza's northern and eastern borders with Israel, military engineers have cleared housing and vegetation a half mile deep.

The clearance forms a buffer zone that will ease military surveillance, patrolling and create a free-fire zone. Israeli naval vessels will continue to patrol the sea coast.

There is, however, a gap: Netanyahu's proposal to militarize the southern border abutting Egypt. Israeli troops currently patrol the“Philadelphi Corridor” along the frontier, and Netanyahu wants them left there permanently.

In recent negotiations, Netanyahu complained that Hamas had smuggled weapons into Gaza from Egypt through underground tunnels. But Egypt objects.

It wants no changes in a 2005 treaty with Israel which specified that Palestinians would be in control.“Egypt reiterates its position. It rejects any military presence along the opposite side of the border crossing,” said Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty during a press conference in Cairo last week.

The comment was made in the presence of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who did not object.

To further buttress control, Israel is constructing an east-west road through central Gaza from Israel to the Mediterranean Sea, cutting the narrow enclave in half. Passage across it to the north or south is already under the watch of Israeli troops who examine travelers and cargo. Residents will be given biometric identity cards in order to check whether they are on“terrorist lists.”

The corridor will also be lined with fences and sprinkled with watchtowers to surveil the area – another throwback to Ariel Sharon's policies. He built such roads and structures throughout the West Bank countryside to separate Palestinian areas from Israeli settlements and from Israel itself.