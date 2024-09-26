Zelensky Meets With UN Secretary General, President Of 79Th Session Of UN General Assembly

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held meetings with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang, according to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky said Ukraine hopes that the UN will respond to the needs of Ukrainians in the humanitarian sphere, especially in the course of winterization.

The topics discussed by Zelensky and Guterres included the implementation of the Peace Formula, the security situation in the country and the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. It is important for the continued operation of transport corridors and unimpeded export of Ukrainian agricultural products to global markets.

During his meeting with Yang, Zelensky noted that Ukraine is ready to effectively cooperate for implementing the priorities of the President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly.

"It is important for Ukraine that during the 79th Session of the General Assembly, under your presidency, the annual debate on the Ukrainian agenda item 'Situation in the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine' is held, as well as that our annual resolution on the situation with human rights in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is adopted," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also urged Yang to support the Peace Formula and invited him to visit Ukraine.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine