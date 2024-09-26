U.S. Announces $375M In New Security Assistance For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine, with an estimated value of $375 million.

The Department of Defense said this in a press release , Ukrinform reports.

The capabilities in the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package include air-to-ground munitions, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles, and Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems.

The package also includes M1117 Armored Security Vehicles, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles, light tactical vehicles, armored bridging systems, small arms, patrol boats, demolitions equipment and munitions, spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

According to the press release, this is the Biden Administration's sixty-sixth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

Archival photo: Pentagon