Jordan Participates In UN“Summit Of Future”

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Jordanian delegation, headed by of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, participated in the "Summit of the Future," held on September 22-23 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, ahead of the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The summit, which saw the participation of Jordan's Ambassador to the UN Mahmoud Hamoud, alongside many heads of state, leaders, and ministers, focused on boosting international cooperation and bridging gaps in global governance, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The discussions also reiterated commitments to the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, the UN Charter, and advancing a multilateral system, including vital reforms to the global financial system and the UN Security Council.

During the opening session, the summit adopted the "Pact for the Future," along with its two annexes-the "Global Digital Compact" and the "Declaration on Future Generations."

This pact addresses a wide range of issues, including sustainable development, development financing, innovation in science and technology, digital cooperation, human rights, youth and future generations, transforming global governance, and ensuring peace and security.

Toukan welcomed the adoption of the "Pact for the Future" on behalf of Jordan, calling for practical and concrete steps to confront the growing crises many nations face today, according to a ministry statement.

Toukan also stressed the urgency of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the next six years, highlighting the need to restore trust in the multilateral system.

The minister also called for innovative and accessible funding mechanisms, along with a more impactful and responsive approach to development aid, particularly for developing countries.

She also urged for reforms to the international financial system to create a more stable global framework that addresses contemporary challenges.

These reforms, she said, must be accelerated to secure adequate financing for achieving the SDGs and supporting the development needs of vulnerable nations.

Toukan stressed the role of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in addressing global risks while ensuring inclusivity, commending the adoption of the Global Digital Compact as a significant milestone toward a more inclusive and effective global digital infrastructure.

She added, "While we work to accelerate progress, we cannot forget vulnerable groups, especially in conflict-affected countries and regions, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, resulting from Israel's war on the Palestinian people, has led to the killing of more than 41,000 civilians, the majority of whom are women and children.

The widespread destruction and forced displacement are evidence of the brutality of this war, which has created a lost generation deprived of peace, security, and opportunities."