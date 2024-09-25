Jabali Academy Launches Inaugural Fundraiser 'Empowering Minds' To Support Culturally Affirmative Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jabali Academy is proud to announce the kick-off of its fundraising efforts with the inaugural event“Empowering Minds,” an occasion bringing together educators, entertainers, and community leaders to support the expanded education of students with roots in the African Diaspora. The event, presented by Dr. Jon Carroll and Nkechi Okoro Carroll in partnership with the Roots of Knowledge Empowerment Institute, will take place on Sunday, October 6,2024 from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Skirball Cultural Center , located at 2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, California.This exclusive fundraiser is hosted by actor and comedian Ron G and offers a first look at Jabali Academy's new home in Inglewood, CA, and a unique opportunity for guests to be among the first to support this groundbreaking, culturally based K-8 school, which is set to open its doors for the 2026-27 school year. Sponsorships and tickets are available for purchase at . The program will begin promptly at noon.“Jabali Academy is more than just a school; it is a beacon of hope and empowerment for our community,” said Dr. Jon Carroll, a Middle School Dean at Harvard-Westlake School and co-presenter of the event.“We are committed to creating a comprehensive and culturally affirming educational environment where students can excel academically while embracing their heritage.”Jabali Academy is set to provide a curriculum centered around the histories and contributions of African communities worldwide, coordinated with traditional studies in English, Math, Social Studies, and the Arts. The school will equip students with practical skills and a global perspective while reinforcing a strong sense of identity.“Education has the power to transform lives, and Jabali Academy will ensure that every child's identity is celebrated and affirmed,” said Nkechi Okoro Carroll, a renowned television producer and co-presenter of the event.“We invite the community to join us in supporting this vital institution that will not only educate but also empower the next generation of leaders.”The event is not just a fundraiser, but the beginning of a larger movement aimed at raising $10 million to bring the vision of Jabali Academy to life. The school's mission is rooted in community-based transformative education, emphasizing the importance of partnership with and uplifting of the surrounding community.About Jabali Academy:Jabali Academy (JA) is an independent Kindergarten through 8th-grade school located in Inglewood, CA. The Academy is dedicated to providing a comprehensive education that prepares students to be global citizens while affirming their cultural identities. The school's curriculum is centered in African communities throughout the world and is complemented by traditional academic disciplines, fostering a strong sense of identity and purpose among its students. For more information about Jabali Academy, to purchase tickets, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit .

