Radix Development Introduces Exclusive Offers At Cityscape Egypt 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Radix Development has announced its participation in the Cityscape Egypt 2024 exhibition, which will be held from 25 to 28 September. The company offers exclusive discounts and exceptional deals on all of its projects in New Administrative Capital. These offers are part of the company's strategy to provide valuable opportunities for clients and investors during the exhibition.

Coinciding with its participation in Cityscape, Radix launched its third project, Spinner, in the New Capital at an event held at the Hilton Heliopolis. The project stands out for its strategic location and competitive prices, which are among the best compared to the high-quality standards the company adheres to in executing its projects.











Ahmed Zaghloul, CEO of Salmaniya Group, stated that the company focused on selecting a strategic location for the Spinner project, situated in New Capital's MU23 area on the Hope Axis. This location makes it easily accessible from major roads and thoroughfares, allowing clients to reach it without the need to travel long distances.





Zaghloul said:“The New Administrative Capital is considered one of the most advanced cities in terms of technology, ensuring the success of investments in the project. Accordingly, the company has developed a comprehensive investment plan spanning five years, targeting the expansion of new projects in the New Administrative Capital and New Alamein, while also exploring additional investment opportunities in the Egyptian market.”

The CEO of Salmaniya Group noted that Radix has an ambitious investment plan aimed at expanding in several key areas, particularly in the New Administrative Capital. In addition to expanding in the capital, the company is currently exploring investment opportunities in other areas, such as New Cairo and 6th of October cities.









He pointed out that quality is a fundamental part of Radix's vision, and the company believes that the actual implementation on the ground is the true measure of any project's success. Therefore, great attention is given to the construction and design phases, using high-quality building materials while adhering to environmental sustainability standards at every stage of the project.

Akram El-Sheikh, CEO of Radix Development, said that the Spinner project spans an area of approximately 10,700 sqm and consists of a ground floor and 11 upper floors. The project includes a variety of investment units, including medical clinics, retail stores, and administrative offices, all featuring flexible spaces and competitive prices. Additionally, the project provides all essential high-quality services and facilities to meet the needs of clients and investors.

El-Sheikh indicated that Radix has made it a priority to collaborate with major specialized companies to ensure the delivery of a comprehensive project, including the Archrete Engineering Consultancy Etqan Business Development.

Al-Sheikh stated that our future vision is centred on continuing to deliver distinguished real estate products that meet the needs of both the local and global markets. Radix serves as the foundational nucleus for forming the Salmaniya Group, which now includes nine companies operating in various industrial, commercial, and service sectors.

He pointed out that sustainability is not just a slogan adopted by Radix; it is an integral part of every project we develop. We recognize that building sustainably not only provides environmental benefits but also helps in reducing long-term costs and attracts clients seeking a higher-quality living and working environment. For this reason, we consistently implement eco-friendly solutions throughout all development phases, from building design to construction and management processes.

Meanwhile, Salman bin Khalil Al-Sabaan, Chairperson of Salmaniya Group in Egypt, stated that the company has opted to invest in the Egyptian real estate sector through Radix Development due to the strong investment climate in Egypt.

He clarified that the group aims to expand its portfolio of new projects in the coming period, choosing to start in the New Administrative Capital because of the significant investment potential of this project, coupled with government interest in ensuring its success by providing all necessary mechanisms.



