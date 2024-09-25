Six Hurt In Ecuador As Firefighters Battle Blazes Choking Capital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Quito: Firefighters and helicopters were battling five forest fires Wednesday on the outskirts of Quito that have left six people and led to the evacuation of over 100 families.

Ash and smoke from the simultaneous wildfires choked the Andean city as Ecuador joins several South American nations reeling from a scorching drought that has fanned flames across the continent.

Quito mayor Pablo Munoz described the situation as "critical at the moment" and said two firefighters had been injured.



A man inspects the remains of a house burned by a bushfire on a hill in Quito on September 25, 2024. Photo by Galo Paguay / AFP

The emergency led President Daniel Noboa to cancel his speech at the UN General Assembly and return to the country from New York on Tuesday.

"There are four injured, two adults and two minors," but "no one has died," city security official Carolina Andrade told the press.

Authorities believe the fires were started by arsonists in the hills on the eastern outskirts of the capital. The flames are threatening residential areas, such as the upmarket Gonzalez Suarez neighborhood.

Some 2,000 firefighters, military personnel and rescue workers have been deployed to tackle the crisis and 107 families were evacuated as a precautionary measure, said Andrade.

"We cannot lower our guard or give up," said Munoz, pointing to strong winds and dry vegetation due to the prolonged lack of rain in recent weeks.

He said flames had been brought under control in some parts, with priority being given to areas where homes are located.

The acrid smell of burning hangs over the city of three million inhabitants, where schools suspended classes and government offices ordered remote work due to poor air quality.



The remains of a house burned by a bushfire on a hill is pictured in Quito on September 25, 2024. Photo by Galo Paguay / AFP

Because of the smoke, "I had to sleep with a mask and wet wipes on top" of the mask, Claudio Otalima, an 82-year-old retiree, told AFP.

Ecuador is facing its worst drought in six decades.

As a result, the country, which depends on hydroelectric power, is facing severe energy shortages and has implemented rolling blackouts and put 20 of its 24 provinces on red alert.

Over the past year, 3,302 forest fires have been recorded, burning 37,808 hectares (93,400 acres) of vegetation.

Fourteen people have been injured, 797 affected and 44,742 livestock have died, according to a report published Tuesday by the Risk Secretariat.

Drought conditions attributed by experts to climate change have also sent fires burning out of control in Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Argentina, Paraguay, and Peru.

"South American leaders must, more than ever, take urgent action to prevent climate catastrophe that could have irreversible consequences for humanity and for the planet," Amnesty International said Monday.