China Targets US Trade Barriers Amid Section 301 Probes

MENAFN - Asia Times) China has launched two trade-barrier investigations into US practices and measures that Beijng suspects disrupt global production and supply chains and restrict Chinese exports, particularly in green technology sectors.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Friday (March 27) that the probes will assess whether US actions, ranging from import restrictions to export controls, have harmed Chinese companies and impeded the development of new energy industries.

The move follows a fresh round of the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR)'s Section 301 investigations initiated in early March, which target 16 economies over industrial overcapacity in sectors such as steel, semiconductors and automobiles, and a further 60 economies over alleged forced labor practices. Analysts say the latest probes by the US are heavily focused on China, despite being framed as broader actions.

“China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the USTR's actions,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce.“In the next phase, we will proceed with the trade-barrier investigations in accordance with the Foreign Trade Law of the People's Republic of China and relevant rules, and will take corresponding measures based on the findings to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”

The ministry said the trade-barrier investigations will focus on two main areas:

Disruptions to global supply chains: Preliminary evidence is said to indicate that the US has adopted measures such as restricting or banning Chinese products from entering the US market, limiting exports of high-tech products to China and curbing two-way investment in key sectors. Barriers to green trade: Preliminary findings show such US actions as restricting exports of green products to the US, slowing the deployment of new energy projects and limiting technology cooperation in green industries.

The ministry said such practices may seriously harm the trade interests of Chinese companies, with some measures suspected of violating World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and bilateral or multilateral economic and trade agreements between the two countries.

It added that authorities may use questionnaires, hearings and on-site investigations to gather information from relevant stakeholders, with the probe expected to conclude within six months, extendable by up to three months under special circumstances.

Beijing's announcement came after US President Donald Trump said on his social media account on March 26 that he plans to visit China on May 14–15 for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping has not confirmed the dates.

The trip, originally scheduled for March 31, was delayed following US and Israeli strikes on Iran last month. Trump's previous visit to China took place in November 2017 during his first term.