UAE Says Air Defenses Intercept Missiles And Drones From Iran

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defense said on Friday that its air defense systems intercepted six ballistic missiles and nine drones launched from Iran.

In a statement, the ministry said that since the start of Iranian attacks, its forces had dealt with 378 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,835 drones.

The ministry said the attacks had resulted in the deaths of two members of the armed forces while on duty, as well as a Moroccan civilian contractor and eight other civilians.

A total of 171 people were reported injured, with wounds ranging from minor to severe.

It added that the UAE remains on high alert and ready to respond to any threats, vowing to act decisively against any attempt to undermine the country's security and stability.