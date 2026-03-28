Azerbaijanrussia Trade Halves Despite Export Growth In Early 2026
In January–February 2026, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $499.979 million, AzerNEWS reports citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.
This represents a sharp decline of $497.962 million (49.9%) compared to the same period last year.
During the reporting period, Russia accounted for 7.98% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover, ranking 4th among its largest trading partners.
Azerbaijan's exports to Russia reached $157.763 million, marking an increase of $6.895 million (4.6%) year-on-year. Russia ranked 4th among Azerbaijan's export destinations.
In contrast, imports from Russia dropped significantly. The value of goods exported from Russia to Azerbaijan totaled $342.216 million, down by $504.857 million (59.6%) compared to the same period last year. Russia still ranked 3rd among Azerbaijan's import partners.
Overall, Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover in January–February 2026 stood at $6.264 billion, a decrease of $2.640 billion (29.6%) year-on-year.
- Exports: $3.665 billion (-23.1%)
- Imports: $2.599 billion (1.6 times lower)
As a result, the country recorded a positive trade balance of $1.066 billion, which is $438 million (1.7 times more) than in the same period last year.
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