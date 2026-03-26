Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
European Council Leader Urges Increase in Domestic

European Council Leader Urges Increase in Domestic


2026-03-26 09:32:59
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa emphasized on Thursday that Europe must prioritize increasing its own energy production, highlighting that the ongoing conflict involving Iran underscores the critical need to reduce reliance on foreign energy sources.

"The best way to have a predictable and reliable horizon on our energy is to increase the homegrown production of energy," Costa said ahead of the European Council Meeting.

He stressed that achieving energy independence is vital for security, explaining, "It’s the only way to become autonomous and independent" and to "secure our energy system." Costa also called for speeding up the EU’s energy transition, while taking into account the differing capacities and challenges of member states and energy-intensive industries.

"Energy means security," he reiterated, underscoring the importance of building Europe’s own energy production capabilities to ensure stability over the long term.

Costa went on to highlight the need for international cooperation to address overlapping crises around the world. He described conditions in Lebanon and Gaza as "dramatic" and emphasized the urgency of mobilizing support for Gaza, including reconstructing infrastructure and ensuring access to aid, water, and energy.

MENAFN26032026000045017281ID1110910172



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search