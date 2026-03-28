Kyrgyzstan And Hungary Confer On Security And International Challenges
This topic was discussed during a meeting between Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Adilet Orozbekov, and Chief National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Hungary, Marcell Bíró, held in Budapest.
During the meeting, the parties examined issues related to the evolving global order, as well as contemporary challenges and threats, including terrorism, extremism, irregular migration, cybersecurity, and the fight against organized crime.
Orozbekov emphasized that the current security environment, including ongoing conflicts, necessitates enhanced integration and consolidation of interstate efforts to ensure regional stability and the preservation of peace in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and universally recognized norms of international law.
Senior officials responsible for foreign policy and security from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan also participated in the meeting.
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