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Kryvyi Rih Hit By Massive Enemy Drone Attack For Second Time Tonight

Kryvyi Rih Hit By Massive Enemy Drone Attack For Second Time Tonight


2026-03-28 03:02:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, according to Ukrinform.

"Kryvyi Rih. Another massive drone attack. Explosions. The enemy is attacking the northern part of the city," the post reads.

Read also: Drone destroys private home in Odesa region, one injured, possible person trapped under rubble

The Air Force warned of a group of enemy strike drones north of Kryvyi Rih.

An air raid alert has been declared in the city.

As reported by Ukrinform, overnight in Kryvyi Rih, the enemy attacked industrial and energy infrastructure with strike drones; there were hits in the residential sector.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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