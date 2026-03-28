Kryvyi Rih Hit By Massive Enemy Drone Attack For Second Time Tonight
"Kryvyi Rih. Another massive drone attack. Explosions. The enemy is attacking the northern part of the city," the post reads.Read also: Drone destroys private home in Odesa region, one injured, possible person trapped under rubble
The Air Force warned of a group of enemy strike drones north of Kryvyi Rih.
An air raid alert has been declared in the city.
As reported by Ukrinform, overnight in Kryvyi Rih, the enemy attacked industrial and energy infrastructure with strike drones; there were hits in the residential sector.
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