Qatar Urges One-Hour Lights Off To Mark Earth Hour 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has called on individuals and institutions across the country to participate in Earth Hour, observed this evening, by switching off lights and non-essential electrical appliances for one hour, from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

In a statement posted on its official account on the X platform on Saturday, the Ministry underscored the vital role of both individuals and organizations in protecting the environment and advancing sustainability. It stressed that adopting responsible environmental practices and conserving energy are key to mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change.

The Ministry noted that Earth Hour is a global environmental initiative aimed at raising awareness of the importance of preserving natural resources through simple yet impactful actions, including turning off unnecessary lighting for 60 minutes as a symbolic commitment to sustainable practices.

MECC further highlighted Qatar's continued participation in the annual initiative, reflecting its commitment to supporting international efforts to address climate change and to strengthening environmental awareness across society.

