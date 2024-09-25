Aquia Inc. Wins 5-Year $15-Million USPTO Continuous Authorization To Operate (Cato) Contract

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The initiative will align

MILLSBORO, Del., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a cloud and cybersecurity digital services firm, today announced it has been awarded a 5-year, $15-million contract by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to establish the agency's continuous authorization to operate (cATO) initiative. This project is part of USPTO's broader efforts to modernize its cybersecurity processes and align them with agile software development and DevSecOps practices.

Leveraging its extensive expertise in compliance modernization, cloud engineering, and DevSecOps, Aquia will help USPTO transform its authorization to operate (ATO) process from a static, time-consuming approach to a dynamic, efficient one that enables continuous monitoring and transformation while meeting federal compliance requirements.

"We are honored to help drive USPTO's ATO modernization, enabling faster, more secure digital innovation," said Chris Hughes, co-founder and chief executive officer at Aquia. "Our compliance and DevSecOps expertise aligns perfectly with USPTO's vision for agile, state-of-the-art cybersecurity that enables efficient, secure operations."

This contract marks Aquia's first prime contract win, a significant milestone for the company. "Being selected to establish the cATO program at USPTO is a testament to our team's depth of knowledge and commitment to innovation," said Hughes. "It opens a new chapter for Aquia, positioning us to make an even greater impact in securing the government's digital transformation."

cATO is a critical federal-wide imperative to bring governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) along on the push for DevSecOps and agile software development and delivery. The initiative's goals extend beyond technological improvements to encompass resource efficiencies, dynamic implementation and assessment of security and privacy controls, and continuous monitoring of system security posture. Additionally, USPTO seeks to enhance the quality of accreditation documentation and improve the consistency of system authorization processes - leveraging people, process, and technology to achieve cultural transformation.

Aquia is a cloud and cybersecurity digital services firm and "2024 Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) of the Year" awardee. We empower government mission owners to secure the digital transformation.

As strategic advisors and engineers, we help our customers develop and deploy innovative cloud and cybersecurity technologies quickly, adopt and implement digital transformation initiatives effectively, and navigate complex regulatory landscapes expertly. We provide multi-cloud engineering and advisory expertise for secure software delivery; security automation; SaaS security; cloud-native architecture; and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) innovation.

Founded in 2021 by United States veterans, we are passionate about making our country digitally capable and secure, and driving transformational change across the public and private sectors. Aquia is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier partner and member of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. Learn more at aquia .

