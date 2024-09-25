J. Mattingly 1845 Welcomes Fall With New Whiskey Offerings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Let J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery custom create a limited edition bottle of its highly acclaimed Double Staved TM bourbon which you name, and we label. It's no trick, just a treat.





This Halloween season, J. Mattingly 1845 has transformed its beloved Bourbon 30 into a monster. Blended in our own spooky ways, combined with our proprietary Double Staving TM process – the resulting whiskey captures classic seasonal flavors with notes of pumpkin spice, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Fall Spiced "Bourbon 31" and Custom Halloween Bottles Promise No Tricks, Just Treats

FRANKFORT, Ky., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery

is debuting scary-good whiskies this fall, with its first fall spiced Bourbon 31 Blended Bourbon and the ability to customize your own whiskey for your Halloween festivities through its J. Mattingly 1845 craft your bottle program .

Bourbon 31 Blended Bourbon

is a play on the brand's Bourbon 30 Bourbon brand and this limited-edition release was created for the Halloween season.

Bourbon 31 is a blend of three whiskies which have all undergone J. Mattingly 1845's Double StavingTM process and the blend consists of 51 percent Bourbon, 29 percent Light Whiskey and 20 percent Rye Whiskey. Double Staving is a proprietary process used by

J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery that gives the whiskey inside the barrels additional surface exposure to charred barrel staves to impart more flavor and color. The Double Staved Classic Bourbon used in this blend has just scored a 96 from famed Whiskey Bible author Jim Murray.

"The flavor profile reflects flavors typically associated with fall, such as pumpkin, nutmeg and cinnamon."

The Bourbon 31 Blended Bourbon was created by J. Mattingly 1845's team of expert blenders to reflect the flavors typically associated with fall. "When we blended these three whiskies, we were looking for a flavor profile that reflects flavors typically associated with fall, such as pumpkin and cinnamon while matching the light-hearted fun we're having by changing the brand name from Bourbon 30 to Bourbon 31 to celebrate the Halloween season," said Harry Richart, president, J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery.



Tasting notes for this bourbon describe it as having a nose of nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla and walnut, with the flavors of brown sugar, cinnamon, and fall baking spices on the palate. On the finish, pumpkin bread, baker's chocolate and seasoned oak are prevalent.



Bourbon 31 is available online and at the J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery in Frankfort, KY.

Suggested retail pricing is $60 for a 750 mL and it is 98 proof.



J. Mattingly 1845 Custom Whiskey

Program is the "Choose Your Own Adventure" of the whiskey world by allowing the buyer to choose between double stavedTM bourbon, light whiskey or rye whiskey recipes, select their bottle shape, customize their own label, and even choose their own wax color from every color of the rainbow! This program is available online and in person at the Distillery and can result in some frighteningly fun labels and Halloween-themed wax colors.

Imagine expressing your innermost devilish (or angelic) thoughts on the bourbon bottle you give your favorite boo.



Pricing for the custom bottles start at $120 for a 750 mL bottle and shipping is available to 46 states.

About J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery



The Mattingly family has been synonymous with distilling in Kentucky for more than two centuries, having a hand in the development of at least nine separate distilleries in the Commonwealth.

It all started in 1845, with John Graves Mattingly's first distillery in Marion County, Kentucky, Registered Distillery #2.



In 2010 Jeff

Mattingly took up the family mantle and started his own craft bourbon business. Today, Jeff's son Cameron has joined the team as Vice President of Production, continuing the legacy into the latest generation for J. Mattingly Distillery 1845 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Together father and son offer their proprietary double staving process as well as a custom bourbon blending experience unparalleled in the spirits industry, available on-site in Frankfort or online at

For more information about J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery visit .

