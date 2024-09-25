Edtech Startup Ello Named No. 5 On Fortune’S Change The World List 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ello is an AI reading app that addresses child literacy, one of education's most pressing challenges; a new program Ello Access makes the app available to more families in need of support

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ello , developer of the world's most advanced AI reading app, announced today that it has been included on the annual 2024 Fortune Change the World list recognizing exceptional companies dedicated to addressing global challenges and making a positive impact on the world.



Ello's AI-based reading app leverages the world's largest child speech data set and the largest library of decodable children's books, to support parents with struggling readers for a small fraction of what a reading tutor would cost. It is powered by Adaptive Learn, its state-of-the-art AI system that understands, adapts and responds to a child just as a teacher or reading coach would, using principles backed by the Science of Reading to create a fun and educational journey for children in grades K-3.

There are approximately 16 million 4-8-year-old children in the U.S. alone who can benefit from an AI reading tutor who can listen and respond to their voices (young children cannot type to interact with an AI tutor, making the ability to recognize their speech critical). Research shows that 1:1 tutoring is the gold standard for reading instruction, but private tutoring costs can be expensive and is inaccessible for most families. Ello's AI reading tutor, which combines cutting-edge child speech AI with a vast library of decodable books, provides individualized reading support to any child with access to a tablet or iPhone.

“We are thrilled to see Fortune recognize Ello and hope this shines a light on how AI can be used for good and leveraged to improve education in our country. We are honored to be included on the list alongside many other companies making a difference in our world,” said Dr. Elizabeth Adams, co-founder and CXO of Ello.“We believe every child deserves the opportunity to become a confident reader and Ello has immense potential to democratize access to high-quality reading support and move the needle on global child literacy.”

Ello chose to put its entire library of e-books online, free and accessible to the public. This library of 800+ decodable books–one of the largest in the world–covers a Science of Reading-aligned phonics scope and sequence from Kindergarten through 3rd grade. Decodable books are the gold standard for teaching reading but are expensive and short in supply.“We ultimately decided that this resource we created was too valuable to families and teachers to keep it protected behind a paywall,” commented Ello's co-founder and CEO, Tom Sayer.

Ello has various initiatives to make the subscription app accessible to all families regardless of resources. Ello has partnered with low-income schools on pilot programs to offer the service for free, and has Ello Access, a subscription at a deeply discounted price for families who receive government assistance.

Ello Access, the company's newest program offers a special discount program designed to support families that are part of government programs. Eligible customers will receive $12.00 off per month on the Ello Digital subscription, reducing the monthly cost from $14.99 to just $2.99.



To apply for Ello Access, follow these steps via the Ello Access Form . Participants can qualify if they have an EBT card, or are enrolled in programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI), SNAP, Medicaid, Direct Express Debit Card (DE), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), National School Lunch Program (NSLP), Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Women, Infants, and Children program (WIC), Tribal assistance eligibility letter (TTANF), or Puerto Rico's Nutrition Assistance Program (NAP).

Since its inception in 2020, Ello has grown exponentially, with tens of thousands of children served, and over 600,000 books read. 83% of families say their child's reading skills have improved since using the app. The app is supported in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, with international access coming soon.

Fortune's 2024 Change the World list was selected and ordered by the editors of Fortune based on the magazine's reporting and analysis. Fortune writers and editors evaluated the companies by these four factors: measurable social impact, business results, degree of innovation, and corporate integration. The final list was selected from a field of 250 nominees. View the complete list here .

Ello is helping to solve childhood illiteracy by scaling 1:1 instruction to maximize the learning potential of all children, regardless of resources. Its first product is the world's most advanced reading companion, powered by proprietary speech recognition and generative AI. It listens, understands, and engages with children to teach them critical reading skills as they read out loud. Ello is founded by a team of experts in education, childhood development and artificial intelligence, and backed by investors including Y Combinator, Goodwater, Project A and Homebrew. Learn more at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at