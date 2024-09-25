'THE EU FAB 6 - SAVOUR THE DOP AND PGI WINES AND DELI MEATS FROM EUROPE' KICKS OFF UNITED KINGDOM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The United Kingdom is ready to welcome an ambitious campaign co-funded by the European Union, to promote EU agricultural products worldwide.

UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The United Kingdom is ready to welcome the fabulous 6. They are the ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux (France), the Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy), the Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha -Garnacha Origen (Spain), the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy), the Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy) and the Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena IGP (Italy), the protagonists of“The EU Fab 6 - Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats,” an ambitious transnational campaign co-funded by the European Union, which selected it as one of the best projects to promote EU agricultural products worldwide.The EUFab 6, which is being officially unveiled today with the launch of website of the same name, promotes an elite range of quality-labeled deli-meat products and wines (PDO and PGI) in the UK and Switzerland.Indeed, both countries are considered among the most promising, in terms of market development and level of consumer sophistication.The United Kingdom is among the most attractive geographic areas as the EU's top export market for agribusiness (for sales with a value of 548 million euros, up 7 % year-on-year).Market where there are excellent growth prospects for EUFab6 's products: these are some of the finest cured meats produced in Italy, Mortadella Bologna PGI, Cotechino and Zampone Modena PGI and Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO, and a selection of Italian PDO wines from the Abruzzo region (Abruzzo PDO, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo PDO, Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo PDO, Trebbiano d'Abruzzo PDO, Villamagna PDO), French, from the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac areas (Cadillac Côtes De Bordeaux PDO, Côtes De Bordeaux PDO, Cadillac PDO, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux PDO) and Spanish, single-varietal Garnacha ((Somontano PDO, Terra alta PDO, Priorat PDO, Cariñena PDO, Calatayud PDO, Campo de Borja PDO).What do they have in common? The fact that they are typical high-quality food and wine products, an expression of a specific territory. The goal of the project is precisely to raise awareness of the PDO and PGI logos and their meaning, explaining to British consumers why they are synonymous of high-quality standards and a guarantee of compliance with strict and traditional production methods. They do constitute a certification of product quality and value.The project will last 3 years, carrying out numerous activities in both countries, targeting three main categories: wine and food professionals, press and consumers, especially those belonging to the so-called Generation X (born between 1965 and 1980), which in terms of age, education and propensity to consume is considered the most sensitive group. From training masterclasses to roadshows, from tasting days in wine stores and specialized stores to an original sound marketing campaign, the project will offer many opportunities for direct encounters with the products, giving people the chance to taste them and fully appreciate their extraordinary characteristics.The event that will officially mark the launch of the project will be a Gala dinner in London in the autumn and will take place at the presence of key opinion leaders, press and influencers. During the same week two Roadshows will take place in London and Cardiff: the events will represent occasions of networking for the consortia's associated wineries and producers with local operators and professionals. Additionally, there will also be numerous online promotional activities, especially social media marketing on the project's new official channels: Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6 and YouTube @TheEUFab6.Stay connected and follow all the upcoming initiatives!Press OfficeJane CookPR Consultant in UKTel: +44 7791998381Email: ...

