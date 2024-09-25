Velan Inc.: Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, it will release its results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2024.

The company will hold an analyst call on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (EDT) to discuss the results. To instantly join the call by phone, please use the following to easily register close to the call start time. After registering, the system will call you instantly and connect you into the conference call automatically: .

Alternatively, you may dial in to the conference call by calling 1-888-510-2154 and you will be connected to the call by an Operator.

You may also stream the call by Webcast by following: . The webcast replay will be available at the same URL within 2 hours of the end of the call.

A replay of the call will be available within 2 hours of the end of the call until October 18, 2024, by calling 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 and entering the replay code 48139.

The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company's website under the Investor Relations section: ( ).

For further information please contact:

Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (438) 817-4430

or

Martin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA

MBC Capital Markets Advisors

Tel.: (514) 731-0000, ext. 229