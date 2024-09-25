Reader's Digest Names Nicest Places In America For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Provo, UT and the local youth prevention group, Hope Squad, are celebrated for their kindness and commitment to mental health.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reader's Digest is pleased to announce the winner of the 2024 Nicest Places in America, a national crowd-sourced effort to uncover places where stories of kindness, respect, and community shine bright. "Places" range from towns, neighborhoods, businesses, and more. This year, Provo, Utah received the top honor in acknowledgment of the Hope Squad,

an evidence-based peer-to-peer suicide prevention program.

Each year, Reader's Digest editors and a panel of judges diligently scout thousands of nominations submitted by readers across the country to choose the next Nicest Place. This year's judges panel included TODAY Show's Al Roker. They learn about heart-warming stories from locations fueled by goodwill and are proud to shine a light on locations deserving of recognition. A standout story this year comes from 16-year-old Sara "Sueng" Blanco Parra whose family emigrated from Columbia to Provo, Utah. She recounts her surprise at the local's kindness, and despite language and religious differences, found a sense of welcomeness in the community. She also emphasizes the value of being part of her school's Hope Squad , a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program.

In the early 2000s, sociologists found a region in the Intermountain West with unfortunately high suicide rates. Timpview High School in the Provo City School District was part of this alarming trend, leading to the creation of the Hope Squad to support struggling students. By working with local mental health experts, Hope Squad members were trained on how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, ask the right questions, and guide struggling classmates to social workers and counselors. Members met regularly for training and fellowship, hosted a Hope Day and Hope Week, and wore special T-shirts to school. The year after its formation - not one Timpview student took their own life. Nor during the second, third, fourth, or as of this year, the 20th. In fact, this program has been so successful that all 19 of the district's schools adopted it, and it has since been approved by the Utah legislature as a recipient of funding for any school in the state wishing to start a Hope Squad.



"It is an honor that the Hope Squad is being celebrated this year by Reader's Digest in the Nicest Places in America search," said Greg Hudnall, Founder and Director at Hope Squad. "Our program here in Utah has touched many lives over the past 20 years, and this acknowledgment is a testament to the compassion of students and staff who work tirelessly to create a healthy and supportive environment for their peers. The people of Provo continue to prove how dedicated and caring they are, and we're proud to be part of a community that is truly making a difference in America."

Nicest Places in America is an annual initiative for Reader's Digest and is now in its 8th year. Last year, the title went to Buffalo, New York, where locals offered their businesses as safe havens to the community during the city's largest blizzard since 1977.

"Nicest Places highlights the kindness in our communities, celebrating humanity and encouragement during times of need," said Jason Buhrmester, Chief Content Officer at Reader's Digest. "As our latest effort to share tales of communities uniting to support each other, we are honored to showcase Hope Squad's story of fellowship to educate the nation on helping youth who may be struggling with their mental health."

Each year Reader's Digest gets help from a selected panel of judges to choose the stories to be crowned "Nicest Places." This year's panel of judges includes:



Mitch Albom – Philanthropist, broadcaster, and author of "Tuesdays with Morrie"

Mónica Guzmán Senior fellow for public practice at Braver Angels and author of "I Never Thought of It That Way"

Steven Petrow – Journalist and author of "The Joy You Make"

Craig Elston – Owner of C&C Cutz Barbershop

Bonnie Kintzer – Chief Executive Officer of Trusted Media Brands Al Roker – Weatherman and anchor on NBC's "Today" show

Finalist cities for Nicest Places included Manuel's Bike Shed in Silver Spring Maryland, Butte Montana, Blue Ridge Free Dental Clinic in Cashiers North Carolina, Fort Greene Brooklyn New York, and Horseshoe Beach Florida. You can read their stories here.



