Firstunion's Groundbreaking Alkaid Light-Heating Scoops HNB Innovation Award At Intertabac 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 19, at the InterTabac trade fair in Dortmund, Germany, FirstUnion was awarded the 2024 Alternative Award for "Best HNB Innovation" for its groundbreaking Alkaid Light Heating Technology. This prestigious recognition highlights the revolutionary nature of Alkaid in the heated tobacco products (HNB) sector. That same evening, FirstUnion hosted an exclusive launch event at the world's premier tobacco exhibition, showcasing how Alkaid addresses key consumer concerns such as heating speed, flavor quality, device cleanliness, and health impacts.





At the heart of Alkaid is its light-heating method, which leverages full-spectrum light waves, mimicking the natural power of sunlight to deliver rapid and uniform heating. Dr. Zhu Bin, FirstUnion's Alkaid light-heating technical lead, highlighted this feat enables the device to preheat in just five seconds, transforming the smoking experience by eliminating long wait times and offering users instant satisfaction with a smooth, seamless draw.









Alkaid's rapid heating is only the beginning. The technology delivers superior taste and health benefits that elevate the smoking experience far beyond current standards. Alkaid increases the nicotine release efficiency in aerosols by over 40% and boosts total particulate matter (TPM) by 20%, delivering an experience that closely mimics traditional cigarettes. Simultaneously, it cuts harmful substance emissions by 20%, significantly reducing potential health risks. Thanks to its innovative non-contact heating design, Alkaid requires no cleaning, ensuring the device maintains consistent, fresh-tasting results even after 5,000 continuous uses.









The development of Alkaid technology is the result of four years of extensive research and thousands of experiments conducted by a multidisciplinary team of more than 100 experts in materials science, optics, electronics, and tobacco. Drawing inspiration from solar collectors, Alkaid overcomes the limitations of traditional heating methods by utilizing the speed and penetrating power of light-a revolutionary concept poised to change the future of HTP.

FirstUnion has been at the forefront of HTP innovation since 2012, introducing several highly acclaimed products to the market. The launch of Alkaid not only strengthens its leadership position but also sets a new trajectory for the global HTP sector, offering a glimpse into the future of the industry.

As the tobacco industry moves further toward harm reduction, Alkaid's unparalleled combination of innovation, practicality, and health benefits places it in prime position to disrupt the market. FirstUnion's commitment to creating better, safer alternatives for consumers is clear, and the introduction of Alkaid marks a bold step forward. As the company's slogan proudly declares, "Harnessing the power of light to guide the future-Alkaid brings the future within reach."

With Alkaid, FirstUnion offers a transformative experience-where speed, taste, and health converge to redefine what's possible in HTP technology. The future of smoking has never been brighter.





CONTACT: Lu Jia SHENZHEN FIRSTUNION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD katherine.lu at chinafirstunion.com