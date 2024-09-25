Edmunds Partners With Chicago Bears For Tickets, Parking And VIP Experience Giveaways For Nov. 10 Game Vs. New England

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago-area fans are eligible for sweepstakes crowning 100 lucky winners for Bears' November 10 home game, along with free, vehicle appraisal opportunity; tied to launch of Edmunds'“Name of the Game” ad campaign

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted car-buying and -selling resource Edmunds today announced a partnership with the that includes a sweepstakes in which Chicago-area fans can enter to win game tickets, parking and exclusive on-field, pre-game experiences for the home game on Sunday, November 10 vs. New England. Fans will also be offered the opportunity to complete a free vehicle appraisal through the sweepstakes entry page at edmunds.com/bears .

The partnership with the Bears is part of the car shopping resource's new ad campaign“Name of the Game ,” which spotlights Edmunds as a name consumers can trust for car buying and selling research, and as a go-to destination for helpful resources like Edmunds' free, online vehicle appraisal tool. The ads in this campaign star numerous professional athletes with the last name Edmunds, including Bears team captain and starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Calling All Bears Fans: Sweepstakes Open for Entry

Now open for entry, Chicago-area residents age 18 or older can enter the "Name of the Game" sweepstakes at by completing and submitting the official entry form, which includes a free, online vehicle appraisal opportunity. Fans who complete the vehicle appraisal process can receive a real, no-obligation cash offer for their vehicle from one or more dealers in as little as two minutes.

Prizes and Winner Details



100 lucky fans will receive two game tickets and one parking pass for Burnham Harbor Parking Lot, walking distance to the stadium, for the home game on Sunday, November 10 vs. New England.

From that pool of 100 winners, an additional drawing will crown four winners of on-field passes for pre-game experiences (two passes per winner), including tunnel or on-field experiences.

The sweepstakes will run from September 25 through October 15. On October 17, Edmunds will inform the winners of the sweepstakes. The full sweepstakes official rules can be found here .

“Representing the name on the back of my jersey means everything to me, so it's an honor and a thrill to partner with the car shopping experts at Edmunds and give away tickets and parking to a game this season,” said Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears team captain and starting linebacker.“While the shared name brings us together, we have a ton else in common too-from leadership traits to offering genuine advice and delivering strong results. We're making it more widely known that all Edmunds are in the business of offering great guidance, whether it's tips on proper tackling or tips for your next car search.”

The“Name of the Game” campaign ads will run on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, streaming TV and in-stadium during Bears home games this season, featuring Tremaine, together with his pro football siblings Terrell and Trey Edmunds, and professional soccer player Kristen Edmonds.

“As Bears fans know, Tremaine is a leader on and off the field and is the heartbeat of the Bears defense. It's exciting to uplift our shared name and deliver valuable prizes for Bears fans for the November 10 home game,” said Alison Steinlauf Anziska, Edmunds' senior vice president of marketing.“The Edmunds name has always stood for empowerment, providing everyday car shoppers the tools and confidence to make the best and most seamless car shopping decisions. We're confident that will be on display for fans who enter our sweepstakes and score a quick and easy vehicle appraisal, along with the 100-plus incredible gameday opportunities.”

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Newsweek, Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

