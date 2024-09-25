stc Group and Cisco Collaborated to Deliver Seamless Digital Experiences for Participants, Fans and Organizers of the Esports World Cup in Riyadh

(MENAFNEditorial) News Summary:

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – September 24, 2024 — Cisco and stc Group have worked together to deploy innovative digital experience assurance technology to support the Esports World Cup (EWC), a multi-genre esports competition, hosted for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The inaugural event ran from July 3rd to August 25th at Riyadh Boulevard City.



In collaboration with stc, the exclusive connectivity provider for the event, Cisco has introduced an end-to-end digital experience assurance solution powered by Cisco ThousandEyes and Cisco Provider Connectivity Assurance (formerly Accedian Skylight). The solution provided stc with real-time visibility into every aspect of the digital experience delivery, including a unified view of end-to-end network performance, AI-powered issue detection, and ability to automate actions across stc’s owned network, international carriers and public cloud infrastructure.



The Esports World Cup exemplifies the crucial role of technology in gaming. stc collaborated with Cisco to create a seamless, real-time digital experience for both professional players and gaming fans. This partnership provided valuable insights into the digital experience during the games. Moreover, the technology and knowledge gained from this initiative will enable stc to enhance the connected experience for customers across various sectors of the Saudi economy, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.



“At Cisco, we understand that in today’s digital landscape, our customers’ business outcomes depend on consistently delivering exceptional digital experiences to every user, everywhere, at all times,” said Gordon Thomson, Vice President, Service Provider EMEA, Cisco. “We are proud to have supported stc as they provided seamless connectivity and end-to-end visibility from the event site to the public cloud with a detailed view on the network.”



The Esports world cup was the first global event of its kind with the largest prize pool in esports, worth 60 million USD. Featuring the most popular esports titles across all major gaming genres, the event brought together the world’s top players and teams – professionals as well as gaming enthusiasts –to compete in a cross-game format. It included a packed calendar of on-the-ground activations, live entertainment, and fan competitions.





