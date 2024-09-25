30Th GCC Telecommunication Meeting Kicks Off In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The GCC Committee of Postal and Telecommunications Undersecretaries held the 30th meeting on Wednesday, with the participation of Kuwait, in Doha.

Head of the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) in Qatar, Ahmad Al-Muslemani, said that cooperation in the field of postal and communication is important in light of the rapid technological development, stressing the importance of exchanging expertise between the GCC in this fields.

For his part, Head of the Economic Affairs Sector Dr Waleed Al-Hosani congratulated the GCC member states regarding the qualitative leap and achievements in fields of communication.

The meeting discussed many issues related to common aspects of cooperation between member states, adding that Acting Director of communication and information technology regulatory authority (CITRA) Abdullah Al-Ajmi and Undersecretary of the ministry of communication Meshal Al-Zaid participated in the Kuwaiti delegation. (end)

