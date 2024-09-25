Qatar-Czech Joint Committee To Enhance Trade And Economic Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Commerce and Industry, H E Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani and Minister of and Trade of the Czech Republic, H E Jozef Síkela, co-chaired the inaugural session of the Qatar-Czech Joint Committee for Economic, Commercial and Technical Cooperation. The session was held in Doha from 23 to 24 September 2024.

Representatives from the Ministries of Transport, Sports and Youth, Public Health, Municipality, Education and Higher Education, Culture, Environment and Climate Change, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Promotion Agency, Qatar Airways Group, Qatar Development Bank, Qatar Mining and Qatar Chamber participated in the proceedings.

The committee reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries in various sectors of common interest.

In the opening speech, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, underscored the committee's significance as a platform to explore opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in a wide range of economic, commercial, and technical sectors. These sectors include trade, investment, transport, industry, education, science, agriculture, food security, technology, youth and sports, culture, mining, and other areas of common interest.

His Excellency stated that the Czech Republic is a vital partner of the State of Qatar. He emphasised Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, prioritising sustainable economic diversification. Key sectors include industry, logistics, technology, financial services, agriculture, health services, and education. He encouraged Czech companies to explore the investment opportunities available in the Qatari market.

His Excellency stressed the importance of increasing collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors to enhance trade and industrial cooperation between the two countries. This includes expanding and diversifying investment partnerships through signing and implementing new agreements and memorandums of understanding, all aimed at serving the mutual interests of both countries.

He emphasised the significance of establishing a joint business council between the private sectors of both countries to enhance trade, develop economic relations, and organise joint trade exhibitions.