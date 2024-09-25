Al Rayyan Sign Ginella

Al Rayyan yesterday announced the signing of midfielder Francisco Ginella on a one-year contract. The 25-year-old Uruguayan was a free agent having mutually agreed to terminate his contract at Major League Soccer Los Angeles FC (LAFC) last month. He had joined LAFC from Uruguay's Montevideo Wanderers in 2019. He went on to make 54 MLS appearances (28 starts), scoring one goal and tallying six assists.

