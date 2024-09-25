(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global market for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for biodegradable and compostable packaging is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing environmental awareness, stringent regulations, and shifting consumer preferences towards sustainable products. This sector has emerged as a crucial component of the global packaging industry, offering eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastic packaging. Currently, the market is characterized by a diverse range of materials and technologies, including polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), starch-based blends, and cellulose-derived packaging solutions.
These materials are finding applications across various industries, with food packaging representing the largest segment due to growing concerns about plastic waste in the food supply chain. Major players in the packaging industry are investing heavily in research and development to improve the performance and cost-effectiveness of biodegradable materials.
Simultaneously, numerous start-ups and innovative companies are entering the market with novel solutions, such as seaweed-based packaging and mycelium-derived materials. The market is witnessing a trend towards the development of compostable packaging that can break down in home composting conditions, addressing the limitations of industrial composting infrastructure. Additionally, there is a growing focus on creating multi-functional packaging that not only biodegrades but also offers enhanced shelf life for products or incorporates smart technologies.
Despite its growth, the biodegradable packaging market faces challenges, including higher production costs compared to conventional plastics, performance limitations in certain applications, and the need for proper waste management infrastructure. However, ongoing technological advancements and economies of scale are gradually addressing these issues.
As the global push for sustainability intensifies, the biodegradable and compostable packaging market is expected to continue its upward trajectory. The industry is likely to see further innovations, increased adoption across various sectors, and potential consolidation as larger companies acquire promising technologies. This growth is not only reshaping the packaging industry but also contributing significantly to global efforts in reducing plastic waste and environmental pollution.
The Global Market for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging 2025-2035 provides a thorough examination of the market landscape from 2025 to 2035, offering valuable insights for manufacturers, investors, and stakeholders in the sustainable packaging ecosystem.
Report contents include:
Market Size and Growth Projections: Detailed forecasts of the biodegradable and compostable packaging market size and growth rate from 2025 to 2035, segmented by product type, material, end-use industry, and region. Material Innovation Deep Dive: Comprehensive analysis of both synthetic and natural biobased packaging materials, including PLA, Bio-PET, PHA, starch-based blends, and emerging solutions like mycelium and seaweed-based packaging. Application Landscape: Exploration of key application areas such as food packaging, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce, with insights into specific requirements and growth opportunities. Competitive Landscape: Profiles of leading companies and emerging players in the biodegradable packaging space, including their technologies, strategies, and market positioning. Sustainability Impact: Assessment of the environmental benefits and challenges associated with biodegradable and compostable packaging, including life cycle analyses and circular economy initiatives. Recent developments in biodegradable packaging technology. Market Drivers and Opportunities. Challenges and Market Dynamics Regional Analysis and Market Opportunities Competitive Landscape: Profiles of leading companies and emerging players in the biodegradable packaging space, including their technologies, strategies, and market positioning.
In-depth analysis of biodegradable packaging applications across various industries:
Food and Beverage: Largest market segment with diverse applications from fresh produce to dairy packaging Consumer Goods: Growing demand in personal care and household products Pharmaceutical: Increasing use of bioplastics in medical packaging and drug delivery systems E-commerce: Rising adoption of sustainable packaging solutions for online retail
Materials Benchmarking and Performance Analysis
Manufacturing and Processing Innovations Improvements in extrusion and thermoforming processes Novel approaches to enhance material properties Scalability considerations for mass production Quality control and testing methodologies Investment Landscape and Market Opportunities Regulatory Framework and Standards
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Global Packaging Market
1.2 The Market for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging
1.3 Main types
1.3.1 Cellulose acetate
1.3.2 PLA
1.3.3 Aliphatic-aromatic co-polyesters
1.3.4 PHA
1.3.5 Starch/starch blends
1.4 Prices
1.5 Market Trends
1.6 Market Drivers for recent growth in Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging
1.7 Challenges for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging
2 BIOBASED MATERIALS IN BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PACKAGING
2.1 Materials innovation
2.2 Active packaging
2.3 Monomaterial packaging
2.4 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging
2.5 Synthetic bio-based packaging materials
2.6 Natural bio-based packaging materials
2.6.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
2.6.2 Starch-based blends
2.6.3 Cellulose
2.6.4 Protein-based bioplastics in packaging
2.6.5 Lipids and waxes for packaging
2.6.6 Seaweed-based packaging
2.6.7 Mycelium
2.6.8 Chitosan
2.6.9 Bio-naphtha
3 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS
3.1 Paper and board packaging
3.2 Food packaging
3.2.1 Bio-Based films and trays
3.2.2 Bio-Based pouches and bags
3.2.3 Bio-Based textiles and nets
3.2.4 Bioadhesives
3.2.5 Barrier coatings and films
3.2.5.1 Polysaccharides
3.2.5.2 Poly(lactic acid) (PLA)
3.2.5.3 Poly(butylene Succinate)
3.2.5.4 Functional Lipid and Proteins Based Coatings
3.2.6 Active and Smart Food Packaging
3.2.6.1 Active Materials and Packaging Systems
3.2.6.2 Intelligent and Smart Food Packaging
3.2.7 Antimicrobial films and agents
3.2.7.1 Natural
3.2.7.2 Inorganic nanoparticles
3.2.7.3 Biopolymers
3.2.8 Bio-based Inks and Dyes
3.2.9 Edible films and coatings
3.3 Biobased films and coatings in packaging
3.3.1 Overview
3.3.2 Challenges using bio-based paints and coatings
3.3.3 Types of bio-based coatings and films in packaging
3.3.3.1 Polyurethane coatings
3.3.3.2 Acrylate resins
3.3.3.3 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)
3.3.3.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) coatings
3.3.3.5 Cellulose coatings and films
3.3.3.6 Lignin coatings
3.3.3.7 Protein-based biomaterials for coatings
3.4 Carbon capture derived materials for packaging
4 GLOBAL MARKET FOR BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PACKAGING (Tonnes)
4.1 Total
4.2 Flexible packaging
4.3 Rigid packaging
4.4 Coatings and films
5 COMPANY PROFILES (213 company profiles)
Company Coverage Includes:
