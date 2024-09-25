Türkiye intends to reach USD60B in two-sided exchange volume with Germany

(MENAFN) Türkiye intends to enhance collaboration with Germany in different new aspects, extending from green transformation to chains, eying USD60 billion in two-sided exchange volume.



Germany is one of the biggest Turkish export beneficiaries in the world, as Germany imported goods worth USD21.1 billion in 2023, while Germany’s exports to Türkiye hit USD28.7 billion in the same time, yielding a total of roughly USD50 billion in two-sided trade, based on statistics from the Turkish statistical bureau Turkstat amassed by a Turkish news agency.



Türkiye and Germany talked over fresh collaboration prospects throughout German Leader Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s trip to Türkiye 5 months ago.



Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized again the USD60 billion two-sided trade volume goal during the German leader’s trip, hoping to improve partnership in the defense sector above all.



Along with Türkiye-Germany exchange discussions, Leader Erdogan gathered with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York at the 79th United Nations General Assembly on Monday.



Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek joined the German think-tank Stern Stewart Institute’s 2024 meeting in Germany last week, gathering with business officials from over 50 German firms, displaying investment chances in Türkiye.



In the same time, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu joined the biggest railway fair in the world, the InnoTrans 2024 event in Berlin.

