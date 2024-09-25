Education Ministry Launches 'My Values Draw My Identity' Project

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The headquarters of the of Education and Higher Education yesterday witnessed the launch of the“My values draw my identity” project, which will run for three years from 2024 to 2027.

The project aims to complete the plans and programs that began in 2021 under the supervision of the Department of and Kindergartens in the private education sector and in cooperation with the Education Center to promote and consolidate educational values among students through integrated school campaigns and activities.

At this stage, the project provides specialized educational resources to support teachers and students and help them adopt and apply values in their daily lives.

The project seeks to promote the inclusive education of our students and strengthen the national identity and Qatari culture in private schools and kindergartens.

It also aims to enable students to understand values as practical tools to face daily challenges and provide opportunities to develop students' communication, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.

In his speech on the occasion, Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs at MoEHE Omar Al-Naama, said:“This project, which we are launching in partnership with several national bodies and institutions, comes at a time when we are witnessing significant challenges at the level of identity and loyalty, which makes instilling and emphasizing local values necessary to achieve a balance between preserving our traditions and keeping pace with global developments.