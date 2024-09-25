Inaugural Khyber Cup Concludes At RSGC Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Khyber Cup, which brought over 100 golfers for the inaugural tournament, concluded on September 21 at Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar. The event began on September 20 and attracted top golfers from across the country.

The Khyber Cup was organised by Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg, and sponsored by American Express and managed by Rishi Narain Sports Marketing (RNSM).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Khyber, Gulmarg, created the yearly golf to encourage golf in J&K. The organisers said Kashmir is blessed with a natural landscape ideal for golf courses which makes it a great destination to combine one's passion with a vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our vision is to make this a yearly Golf Tournament that is aspirational and meets the international standards of Golf Events,” Khalil Tramboo, Director, Pinnacle Resorts, promoters of The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg, said.

The Khyber Cup at Royal Springs Golf Course was played over two rounds or 36 holes with the total scores of both days determining the individual winners in various categories. In addition to playing in an exciting tournament, golfers participating got to experience a relaxing stay at The Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa in Gulmarg.

The gala dinner with live musical performances was followed by the award ceremony at the resort and marked the closing of this first successful Khyber Cup golf tournament.

The tournament winners were:

Visitors Category: (All scores on Nett format)

Winner Div A – Vijay Kumar Jha – Score 145

Winner Div B – Anil Arora – score 150 (won on tie-break)

RSGC Members' Category

Winner Div A – Shabbir Bhat – Score 143 (won on tie-break)

Winner Div B – Zaman Sheikh– score 144 ( won on tie-break)

Ladies Winner

Chandana Raju – 151

Special Contest Winners

Closest to Pin – Bharat Sharma – 6 inches

Longest Drive – Ahmed Mir – 315 yards

Straightest Drive – DP Singh

Ladies Straightest Drive – Haya Trumboo