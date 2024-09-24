Amir Meets UN Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met today with the United Nations Secretary-General, HE Antonio Guterres, at the UN headquarters in New York.

They discussed ways to boost cooperation between the State of Qatar and the UN.

The deliberations also covered the latest regional and international developments, especially the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. In this regard, HE the UN Secretary-General renewed his praise for the State of Qatar's efforts to hammer out a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, its diplomatic endeavors to end regional and international conflicts and wars, reduce the climate change impacts, and its support for humanitarian and development projects.

The two sides exchanged views on the key topics on 79th UNGA agenda.

In attendance were Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, along with members of the delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

