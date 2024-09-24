Pdfrest Expands PDF Forms Pro With New XFA To Acroforms Conversion API Tool

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

pdfRest's new XFA to Acroforms API Tool empowers businesses to overcome XFA form limitations, ensuring robust compatibility and future-proofed PDF forms

- Eric ShoreNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- pdfRest, a pioneer in PDF processing solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking XFA to Acroforms conversion API tool.This innovative solution addresses the longstanding limitations of XFA forms, empowering businesses with a more compatible and efficient approach to managing their PDF documents.XFA forms, while known for their dynamic layouts, often encounter compatibility issues and limited support from the majority of PDF readers and applications. As an example, many popular e-signature platforms are incompatible with dynamic XFA forms , preventing their use in electronic signature workflows.pdfRest's conversion tool effectively overcomes these challenges by seamlessly transforming XFA forms into widely supported Acroforms.Key Benefits:1. Streamline Workflows: Avoid disruptions and ensure compatibility with downstream processes.2. Modernize Legacy Systems: Future-proof your documents and avoid potential compatibility issues.3. Enhanced User Experience: Provide a more consistent and user-friendly experience.4. Improved Compliance: Adhere to industry regulations and standards more easily.5. Simplified Maintenance: Acroforms are generally easier to manage and support compared to XFA forms.Eric Shore, Chief Innovation Officer at pdfRest, commented, "We're excited to introduce this powerful tool that addresses the limitations of XFA forms. By converting to Acroforms, businesses can future-proof their PDF forms, improve user experience, and streamline operations."pdfRest's conversion API offers a streamlined and developer-friendly solution for integrating XFA form conversion into any application or workflow. Available as both Cloud API and Self-Hosted API services, pdfRest offers a flexible REST API for seamless integration with existing development environments.Sign up for a free API key to start testing right from the browser with pdfRest's intuitive API Lab .About pdfRestpdfRest is a leading provider of PDF processing solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of tools for businesses of all sizes. With easy-to-use API Tools and expert support, organizations can efficiently manage their PDF documents and streamline their workflows.

