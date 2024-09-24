Meeting Held To Enhance Regulation Of Car Rental Industry In Azerbaijan
9/24/2024
Nazrin Abdul
The next meeting of the Thematic Group on the Regulation and
Stimulation of Car Rental Companies, established within the
"Development of Tourism" Working Group led by the State Tourism
Agency, took place online.
The meeting was organized by the Ministry of Digital Development
and Transport, Azernews reports.
Vusal Shikhaliyev, head of the Secretariat of the Commission for
Business Environment and International Ratings, along with Kanan
Gasimov, Chief of Staff of the State tourism Agency, and Fariz
Aliyev, head of the Thematic Group, led discussions with
representatives from relevant state institutions and the private
sector. The focus was on improving the car rental sector,
increasing transparency and efficiency, and creating a favourable
business environment.
Participants reviewed discussions with the private sector,
drafts of legal acts prepared by the Ministry, and the
establishment of a digital portal for car rental transactions. The
initiative for state regulation aims to address challenges faced by
entrepreneurs due to illegal activities and to enhance the sector's
attractiveness for investors.
Opinions and proposals from representatives of relevant
institutions and companies were gathered, with suggestions made for
amendments to existing legislation. Recommendations were given to
the Thematic Group to analyse these issues and submit final
projects to the Commission promptly for decision-making.
For reference, the thematic group on the regulation and
stimulation of car rental companies is managed by the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport.
